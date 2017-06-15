LETTER: Friendly and helpful team

Brookfield Barn in Winterpit Lane, Lower Beeding has a lovely nine hole golf course.

I would like to say a very big thank you for allowing my son to take his mobility scooter on the course as he cannot walk far due to a complication after surgery on his back.

A big thank you to the very friendly staff and green keepers, we will see you again very shortly.

Tony O’Brien

Cook Road, Horsham

