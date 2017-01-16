LETTER: Festive cheer for 150 families

On behalf of the Salvation Army here in Horsham, can you include in your paper a huge thank you to the generous people of Horsham who donated toys, money and food for our Christmas appeal.

This Christmas we helped just over 150 families with toys, food parcels and vouchers.

Thank you again and God bless you and have a Happy New Year.

Ann and Iain Stewart

Majors, Salvation Army, Booth Way, Horsham

