LETTER: Fantastic sum

On Saturday 10th December 2016 a street collection permit for Horsham town centre was granted to Julie Longman of Age UK Horsham District.

This collection raised a fantastic £495, all of which will go to Age UK Horsham District, registered charity number 1085988.

Many thanks to all of our supporters in the Horsham area.

Julie Longman

Fundraising manager, Age UK Horsham District, Lavinia House, Dukes Square, Horsham

__

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.wscountytimes.co.uk/christmas/

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.