LETTER: Existing schools are struggling

Susan Overton, in pushing back against the further creation of grammar and free schools, makes an eloquent defence of local state education provision.

In the same edition, (WSCT Horsham edition 27.04.17) Jeremy Quin responds enthusiastically to the news of progression towards establishing three new schools in the Horsham area.

A report from the Public Accounts Committee is blunt in its condemnation of ‘the government’s funding of its free schools programme as incoherent and wasteful’: “Whilst the department is spending significant funds in creating 500 more free schools, existing schools struggle to live within their budgets”’.

Erik Shopland

Denne Road, Horsham

Roman Way, Billingshurst

