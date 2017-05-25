LETTER: Elderly people deserve better

I write to express my concern and opposition to the Conservative Party plans for adult social care.

This proposal being aimed at the most vulnerable in our society. I agree that the present system is not ideal, but Theresa May’s proposal is not the answer.

My 83 year old father lives in Horsham and is housebound due to severe disability, being cared for by social services, with the support of family and neighbours.

Despite his severe disability, he wishes to remain independent in his own home and not enter residential care. He worked from the age of 15 to 65 and I cannot recall him taking any sick leave.

Like so many of his generation he paid his full national insurance stamp. He does not want to sell his home to fund his care, he wants his home to be passed onto the next generations in his family.

Whilst we have an ageing population, the adult social care system has been subject to cuts by the Conservative Government. We need a radical rethink and I personally would be happy to pay more tax to see better social services care. Also many of the carers are not paid enough and we need to value the work they undertake, often in difficult circumstances.

This Tory proposal will not only affect my family, but many others across the Horsham district.

I hope these voters will think carefully before casting their vote on 8 June.

For me Theresa May’s strap-line of ‘strong and stable leadership’ does not wash, my father and many elderly people in our society deserve better than what Mrs May is offering.

Simon King

Heath Way, Horsham

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.