LETTER: ‘Driving force’ behind artwork

I stand corrected (‘Importance of treasured poet’, WSCT Letters, June 29): ‘Paul Foot - who was the driving force behind the appearance of the Shelley Fountain in Horsham’.

The primary ‘driving force’ appears to be, according to Paul Foot himself, a local member of the Workers’ Educational Association (‘Articles of Resistance’ by Paul Foot - Bookmarks 2000 - pp. 81-82). Perhaps there should be a plaque to this unknown local WEA member at the place where the Shelley Fountain is no more?

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society, Ifield Street, Ifield Village

