LETTER: Does anyone listen to us?

I read in the County Times about the local opposition to the proposed incinerator and the fears over atmospheric pollution and I wonder if

anyone is listening to us?

I have read in the County Times about the local opposition to the proposed new 4,000 house village north of the bypass almost adjacent to the new proposed incinerator and the extraordinary strain on our surgeries and our schools when inevitably it gets built without any new infrastructure arrangements like the massive extension to Broadbridge Heath and I wonder if anyone is listening to us?

I also read in the County Times that the local opposition to the proposed new runway at Gatwick Airport was successful, maybe someone was listening?

So one day when I board a wide bodied jet and take off from the new south runway at Gatwick and float over the houses in Liberty’s north Horsham development without its station, its school or its new surgery, watching the smoke from the new incinerator curl off the vortices at the wing tips and I wave at the people of Warnam as I bank left, I will wonder who it was that was listening to us and do we actually have a voice?

At least the County Times gives us a voice.

Graham Snooks

Holly Close, Horsham

