LETTER: Disgraceful school funding

I have read with great interest yet another article in the Country Times which again illustrates the urgency for extra funding for our schools in Sussex.

My son attends Tanbridge House School in Horsham whilst his cousin who is the same age, attends a school in Kent. How do I explain to my 13 year old son that his cousin has new books and equipment because her county receives more money per pupil than we do in Sussex?

It is disgraceful that our schools receive less funding than other areas. We moved to Horsham because it is a lovely place for families. Never in our wildest dreams, did we expect to regret this decision when we moved here ten years ago.

Mr Jules White, head teacher at Tanbridge House School, is doing everything he can to raise awareness of the situation and as parents, we support him for his admirable determination and continued commitment.

He is trying his hardest to win this never ending battle with the Government who quite frankly only care about opening new Grammar Schools. The Government really don’t seem to care or they always seem to have more important priorities on their agenda!

Our children’s education is our priority and everything should be done to make sure that they receive adequate funding to enable them to achieve their full potential in whatever career path they decide to take.

Natalie Mcmillan

Curzon Avenue, Horsham

