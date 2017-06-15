LETTER: Disappointed at rating

My youngest son currently attends the Anne Frank Montessori pre-school.

My eldest son also attended this school.

I am writing to let you know that I am very disappointed that the school received ‘inadequate’, especially when the school was only inspected for no more than two hours. With regards to the DBS checks, the inspector was informed of the computer glitches which prevented the certificates of the employees to be shown.

Both my boys have enjoyed their time at the preschool, my youngest comes home singing songs he’s learnt in French. Both boys could count to 20 by the time they turned four. They have/had a great little network of friends.

Friends and family have commented on how well they eat their food at the table. The staff are approachable and friendly and offer fantastic advice in how to encourage my boys at home. They have the best interests of the children, and my boys adore the staff.

Since Jason Chen took over, the pre-school has improved in many ways and I wish I had more children to keep attending the school.

I do wonder if the inspector that visited actually understood what children are like and what’s best for them during these early years. A Montessori education is so beneficial, it is successful in so many countries, unfortunately Ofsted do not seem to agree, could this be because the Montessori doesn’t follow 100 per cent Ofsted guidelines?

Sally Martin

Bethune Road, Horsham

