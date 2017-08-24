Letter: Dilemma with recycling lids

Following articles in the national press about the problems with people putting incorrect items in their recycling bins, I too am having a problem, with lids.

When I recycle the yoghurt pot, can I recycle the lid too? What about the metal cap of the beer bottle, or the ‘metal’ inner lid of the cream cheese? Shampoo bottles are accepted, but are the lids? I could go on.

It is a shame when most people try so hard to put the correct items in their recycling bins that whole loads have to be rejected because just a few of us make mistakes. I wonder if Horsham District Council’s recycling department can shed any light on this question through the columns of your much read paper.

Ann Salmon

Vera’s Walk, Storrington