Letter: Dilemma with recycling lids

Following articles in the national press about the problems with people putting incorrect items in their recycling bins, I too am having a problem, with lids.
When I recycle the yoghurt pot, can I recycle the lid too? What about the metal cap of the beer bottle, or the ‘metal’ inner lid of the cream cheese? Shampoo bottles are accepted, but are the lids? I could go on.
It is a shame when most people try so hard to put the correct items in their recycling bins that whole loads have to be rejected because just a few of us make mistakes. I wonder if Horsham District Council’s recycling department can shed any light on this question through the columns of your much read paper.
Ann Salmon
Vera’s Walk, Storrington
