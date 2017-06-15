LETTER: Democracy at its very best

Last Thursday we witnessed British democracy at its very best!

How refreshing to see political arrogance be given a bloody nose. The results in Scotland also seem to have saved the Union, brilliant! Politicians (at all levels of government, including HDC) please note; don’t patronise the electorate and treat us like fools. We can see through it and you will (ultimately) pay the price at the ballot box.

Paul Kornycky

Cox Green, Rudgwick

