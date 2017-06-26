LETTER: Cricket ground is town’s gem

Horsham Cricket Ground is one of our town’s glorious gems.

Nestling under Denne Hill and adjoining the parish church and Arun river, it has been described as one of the loveliest grounds in the South East.

Yet, as John Steele (letters June 8) reminded us last week, it features one of the biggest eyesores in the town. For in one corner are the derelict and vandalised groundsmen’s cottages which have, unbelievably, remained unoccupied for 15 years.

I, and others, have been trying to get something done about this for a decade, but the story from the council who, own the freehold, and the sports club who lease it is always the same: ‘Something will be sorted out soon’. But it never is.

The council could force the club to repair the property, but seem reluctant to do so. The club use the property, unsuccessfully, as a bargaining tool. Stalemate ensues and nothing happens.

For years the club and the council could have got together and sold it for renovation with huge profits for both but, as time goes by and deterioration sets in, it will soon only be suitable for demolition. At least that would remove this disgraceful eyesore from one of our town’s most beautiful areas and be the end of this sorry and shameful tale.

Chris Smith

Causeway, Horsham

