LETTER: Congestion will get worse

The plans for car parking charges in Steyning are ridiculous.

The High Street is already badly congested with inconsiderate drivers and when they have to pay to park to get a pint of milk or a newspaper the whole area is going to be unnavigable and dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.

The district council needs to rethink these plans before someone is injured or killed.

Gillian Downham

High Street, Steyning

__

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.wscountytimes.co.uk/christmas/

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.