LETTER: Confronting protesters

I am writing to propose a demonstration against the demonstrators in relation to the Broadford Bridge issue.

Both sides of industry namely business and trade unions have a common interest in confronting these protesters.

Whether in West Sussex or off Scotland a strong UK oil sector is something we need more of. And government should encourage through major tax incentives and a willingness to confront objectors.

Expansion of the uk oil sector will pay dividends in terms of employment and a vital infrastructure for industry in terms of cheap and plentiful fuels and materials. Balance of payments is another benefit of more UK based economic activity.

We also need more mineral extraction in West Sussex. For example the hysterical reaction in Fittleworth twice to two very sound and well though out mineral extraction proposals in the last 20 years was a defeat for employment and potential exports.

Working class people, landowners and business need to work more closely to promote the benefits of economic growth. Hence why not a demonstration against the demonstrators at Broadford Bridge ?

John Barstow

The Fleet, Fittleworth

