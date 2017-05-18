LETTER: Concerns over road changes

I would like to bring the following to the attention of those people who use Hills Farm Lane in Horsham. My wife was walking our dogs along the Riverside walk, by the football pitches when she came upon a person marking out a line of stakes in the ground. Curious, she asked him what he was doing, was it a new footpath connecting the ‘Bar’ gate where the council go in to clear up the area to the main footpath?

No was the answer, it’s the new road that’s pushing through here that the developers have received permission for connecting the new estate across the river to the lane.

Now I am shocked by this, the line of trees on the embankment between the football pitches and green will have to go, a new bridge built across the brook and more parkland laid under asphalt, but most of all I am seriously concerned about the danger and impact on Hills Farm Lane.

The new junction will come out on a sweeping 90 degree bend which no one can see around and many a time I have seen vehicles going too fast around it and have to cut across the centre line.

It is already a bit of a rat run for those who want to get to Worthing Road via Blackbridge Lane.

During the school period it is heavily used by parents taking teenagers to Tanbridge. During the weekends of football season the road is chocker with parents parking on the verges to take children to play on the pitches.

Finally it is bad enough with the ‘Boulevard’ which was built connecting the first part of the build to Hills Farm Lane with people not being able to see oncoming traffic properly and pulling out almost blind and causing a few vehicles to swerve violently.

Local residents have not been informed about the changes and should be informed!

Kevan Mitchell

Longfield Road, Horsham

