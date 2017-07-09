LETTER: Concern over pub closures

There are reports that a further two pubs in Horsham are closing. One is the Rising Sun in Pondtail Road, the only public house in my parish and council ward, Horsham West.

If this happens, Holbrook will be down to one public house, and Roffey to two, after the closure of the Fountain. That is three, for the whole of North Horsham.

I think we should try to do something about this. I have asked for this to be raised at the North Horsham Parish Council meeting on Thursday July 6

Please contact me at peter.burgess@horsham.gov.uk if you have any news, ideas views etc. on this potential loss of community assets.

Peter Burgess

(Con) Horsham district councillor for Holbrook West, Haybarn Drive, Horsham

