LETTER: Complaints over parking charges

I refer to the article in the County Times of May 4 in connection with car parking in Roffey car park.

Horsham District Council maintain that no complaints have been received over car parking charges from individuals.

This is incorrect as I know of several neighbours who have complained before and after the introduction of car parking charges.

I would advise that Horsham District Council gets its facts correct before making statements.

J.R.F. Smith

Greenfields Close, Horsham

