LETTER: Clear answer to simple question

In reply to Dr Hendy’s letter (May 25), on June 23, 2016 the country was asked a simple question, a question that was agreed by the Electoral Commission, a 132-page list of rules and regulations were set out and that question was: Remain a member of the European Union or Leave the European Union.

There was no ambiguity, no third choice, no soft Brexit no hard Brexit.

When the votes were counted over 33 million people had voted (72.21 per cent turnout) far more than any general election. The people voted by over 1.3 million people to leave the European Union. They didn’t vote for a soft Brexit they voted to leave and that meant LEAVE! Not half in and half out as the remain supporters are now trying to push for.

So let me put the facts straight, 46,500,001 people were eligible to vote, out of which 33,577,342 actually voted. So 51.89 per cent voted leave and 48.11 per cent voted to stay.

Dr Hendy’s supposition that 35 per cent voted and 48 per cent voted to leave makes out that more people voted to stay than leave.

One could not help think should the remain camp have won the referendum what would they be saying if we anti EU voters were going to the courts to get another vote. My guess is it would be something like ‘Get over it you lost and stop moaning on’.

Kevin Lindsay

Burleigh Way, Crawley Down

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.