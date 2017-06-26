LETTER: Christian Aid Week thanks

I would like to thank the people of Southwater for their support in Christian Aid Week, which helped us to raise £803.00 which will go to support those people who are less fortunate than ourselves.

Peter Green

Christian Aid Treasurer, Roman Lane, Southwater

