LETTER: Caring and talented staff

Regarding the report on the recent Ofsted inspection at Anne Frank Montessori in Horsham, I do not believe that the inspection portrays an accurate picture of this wonderful nursery.

Our son, aged three, is currently enrolled there and eldest daughter, now eight, attended nursery before going on to Heron Way Primary School.

It was a very good nursery whilst my daughter was there and, in my opinion, it has become an excellent nursery since the change of ownership. This is a nursery school that prepares children for school in a thoughtful manner. All children and parents are fully supported and encouraged with care and love.

Montessori addresses education a little differently to a standard nursery. It is sad that the Ofsted inspectors cannot appreciate this as they are confined to ticking boxes. Education is so much more than a box ticking exercise. The founders of Google credit some of their success to their Montessori education.

The Ofsted report has not changed my opinion of this nursery. I shall continue sending my son there and I am grateful that my children are able to be taught by such caring and talented staff.

Sheraine Lynsdale-Nock

St Leonards Road, Horsham

