LETTER: Care work is rewarding job

I wanted to let your readers know about three care recruitment events we are holding in Crawley in June and July.

Care organisations including care homes, in the local community and in people’s homes are looking to recruit staff for various roles.

If you are friendly, supportive, respectful, dependable, positive and kind then we want to hear from you.

Drop-in job events with local care providers are being held in Crawley on:

Saturday 17 June from 10am to 12pm at Northgate Community Centre, Barnfield Road, Northgate, Crawley, RH10 8DS

Thursday 6 July from 3pm to 6pm at Crawley Library, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6HG

Saturday 15 July from 9.30am to 11.30am at K2 Crawley, Pease Pottage Hill, Crawley, RH11 9BQ.

You are invited to come along for a chat about working in care and to find out what vacancies are available.

Care work is such a rewarding job and you will have such a positive experience on those people you care for as well.

You can work with so many different people, including young adults, older people, those with a physical or learning disability, people receiving end of life care.

If you think you have what it takes, then please come along and find out about the opportunities available. To find out more see https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/jobs-in-care/

Peter Catchpole

(Con, Holbrook) West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health, County hall. Chichester

