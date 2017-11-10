Letter: Can you help with Rudgwick Great War project?

In one year’s time we will be commemorating the centenary of the Armistice in 1918.

Rudgwick Great War Project will be publishing a book next year to mark this historic event. We have collected a large number of names of servicemen, many of whom were previously unknown to local historians. They all had at least one connection with our parish, born here, educated here, lived here, parents lived here, worked here and/or returned here. Some were killed , many more were not.

In order to find out more, before we publish, we appeal to local readers for further information (and documents/ photographs) on any of your relatives who would be of interest to us, under the criteria above.

You may find we know the name, and can share information with you, or you may tell us of someone we do not yet know about. We are also interested in women who served in any capacity. The person must have had a Rudgwick connection before, during or soon after the 1914-18 war.

Please go to our website www.rudgwick-rps.org.uk where you will find a ‘contacts’ page, or telephone 01403 822581.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Roger Nash

Tismans Common, Rudgwick