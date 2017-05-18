LETTER: Busiest places take new coin

Is it a possibility that the banner headline (Horsham edition) in the 11th of May West Sussex County Times regarding some council car park machines not taking the new £1 coin, could be considered to be ‘incomplete news’ or perhaps even ‘fake news’?

On my first reading of the headline I thought that hundreds of people were inconvenienced by the machines not accepting the new coin.

However, on checking I found that Horsham District Council had received just three messages on this matter via social media from the thousands of people who use our town centre car parks every day.

Since the Government introduced the new coin, suppliers of the 80,000 parking machines throughout the country have been struggling to keep up with the national demand to make the necessary modifications. We are expecting the update of all our machines to be completed by the end of May.

In Horsham town the machines in the busiest multi storey car parks have already been changed to accept the new coin.

These car parks account for some 91 per cent of Horsham District Council provided town centre car parking capacity.

It might have been useful to mention this rather than implying that most of the parking machines do not accept the new coins and that the council had been, as you put it, ‘pounded’ with complaints.

Gordon Lindsay

(Con, Billingshurst and Shipley) Horsham District Council Cabinet Member responsible for parking, Chart Way, Horsham

