Letter: Billingshurst road swamped with heavies

I believe that it was short-sighted to route the Billingshurst bypass west of the village as very little heavy commercial traffic uses this road whereas the A272 is swamped with heavies with a particular narrow entrance/exit from the High Street.

This situation will be aggravated by the properties being erected to the east of the village, particularly as the access to sites on both sides of the road are very close to bends.

When the properties have been completed this could be dangerous particularly as the 272 appears to attract the speedsters.

Hopefully the 30 mph speed limit will be extended although very few drivers abide by the current limit.

As an aside, is it me or is it sensible to build houses close to a site near Old Reservoir Farm?

K.C. Taylor

East Street, Billingshurst