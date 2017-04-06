LETTER: Beautiful town deserves better

I agree totally with Councillor Christine Costin that our great town needs restoring to its former glory before it’s too late and it becomes a mediocre town like so many others.

Weeding needs doing, ugly areas need tidying up, litter needs collecting and street furniture needs painting.

I’m sure this is achievable if everyone works together including Horsham District Council, local and national businesses, voluntary groups and residents.

Let’s make Horsham great again - our beautiful town deserves to be looked after.

It is so refreshing to have a rallying cry from a local politician who is so passionate about our town, Christine deserves our support.

Steve Swain

Ryecroft Drive, Horsham

