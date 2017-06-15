LETTER: Ban practice of abstaining

Monday 22nd May 2017 was the day that our councillors made the momentous decision to vote in favour of the proposed North of Horsham development.

We wait with bated breath to see what conditions if any are attached to the approval, as the application is left ‘wanting’ in many areas, not the least that of the provision of Affordable Housing.

The percentage proposed and approved is 18 per cent, which is way below the Government recommended minimum of 35 per cent.

Amazingly enough Claire Vickers thought this to be reasonable. Furthermore the majority of councillors had not taken the opportunity to read and digest the supplementary information provided by the permanent officers!

Councillors seem to forget that they have been elected by the residents to represent them and the best interests of the town and to discharge their duties in a professional manner.

They have clearly overlooked this when voting in favour of the North of Horsham development. In fact several councillors abstained from voting, a situation that is inconceivable on such an important subject.

Councillors are elected by the residents and should act with that knowledge and should vote either in favour or against a project, abstaining should not be an option.

Sadly politics continues to play a key role in the voting and one can only assume that some councillors abstained as they would otherwise have crossed the party line.

The town needs councillors who represent the residents wishes, do not sit on the fence by abstaining or allowing politics to play a part in their decisions.

Until these points are achieved the town will continue to be recipient of dubious planning decisions which in many cases will result in mediocre developments and which are not in the best interests of the residents or the town.

David Griffiths

Worthing Road, Horsham

