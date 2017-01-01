LETTER: Appreciate our great public art

It is disgusting that another respected artist whose work is on display in Horsham town has been surprised by the treatment of their sculpture. I refer to the disappearance of water from Lorne McKean’s Swans Landing on Water.

The Swan Walk management has told the County Times that this decision had been taken for health and safety reasons; after wide consultation the solution had been unanimously approved.

It appears that the artist knew nothing about this and it is looking as if most local representatives and local organisations also had no idea that water was to be replaced with glass and lights.

It is time that Horsham stopped snubbing acclaimed artists and started to appreciate the excitement and privilege of having great public art in our midst.

Lorne McKean has brought distinctive sculpture to Horsham and most of us are thrilled and proud that she has. The integrity of her work matters. No one should tamper with an artist’s perception because it devalues the work and spoils their intentions.

The amazing swans were created to land on shallow water. They reflected a scene from nature that is awe inspiring. It is the water that brings the scene to life.

All over the world people enjoy fountains and water features, relishing the sights and sounds water produces; they are used to enhance environments and to please those who see them.

If thousands across the globe can safely manage these embellishments Horsham should be capable of seeing their value and be capable of making them a priority too!

I applaud The Horsham Society for their desire to see the water brought back to this delightful sculpture. Please bring the water back!

Christine Costin

(LDem) Horsham district councillor for Trafalgar ward, Chart Way, Horsham

__

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.wscountytimes.co.uk/christmas/

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.