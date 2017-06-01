LETTER: Appeal for old schoolmates

I went to school in Surrey (Whyteleafe County Grammar School), and although it is some distance away, there are two other ladies living in Billingshurst who went to the same school.

Which set us wondering if there were any others living in the area. With all the new housing being built, a large percentage of people come from south London/north Surrey. So, if there are any other OWs, we’d love to hear from you. My email is barbara@babthomas.plus.com and my phone number is 01403 784398.

My school was open for about 70 years, and in that time, there were only about 6,000 pupils, so three in one village is quite remarkable.

Barbara Thomas (nee Coyle)

Nightingale Walk, Billingshurst

