Letter: Answer to the Horsham district lid dilemma

In response to the letter ‘Dilemma over lid recycling’ published in the West Sussex County Times, August 24.

The residents of the Horsham district can now recycle more than ever before and we appreciate that this raises some questions over what is and is not acceptable in the blue-top bin for recycling.

It is always encouraging to hear from our customers about recycling, especially as we need help to reach our target of 50 per cent recycling by 2020.

Just to clarify. Yogurt pots, meal trays, cosmetic tubs and punnets can all now be recycled.

This includes yogurt lids and any other plastic lids as long as they are larger than a coffee jar lid (eg.margarine lids and ice cream lids).

However, we do ask that you remove any lids made of plastic film first.

Any plastic bottle tops (including shampoo bottle tops) cannot be recycled but please do recycle the shampoo bottle along with all other plastic bottles.

For help with recycling queries, residents can refer to our website at www.horsham.gov.uk/thinkbeforeyouthrow where there is also a link to a handy A-Z of recyclable items, or you can get in touch with one of our helpful customer service advisors by calling 01403 733144.

Trevor Beadle

Interim Director of

Community Services, Horsham District Council, Chart way, Horsham