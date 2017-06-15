LETTER: Animal Welfare Act celebrated

The 12-18 June is RSPCA Week, when we celebrate 193 years of helping animals most in need.

This year is particularly special as it marks 10 years since the Animal Welfare Act came into force and our 160 branches will be marking this milestone with some of their own achievements.

Since this landmark law was passed, the RSPCA has helped more than 3.6million animals across England and Wales and during that same period, branches across England and Wales have rehomed more than 444,000 animals, microchipped more than 335,000 animals, neutered more than 480,000 and helped towards more than 891,000 vet treatments for poorly animals whose owners were struggling to meet the costs.

Our branches do an amazing job, whether it’s fundraising, helping poorly animals through our clinics or finding homes for those animals who have often been through the most appalling neglect and abuse.

All of this is possible thanks to the hard work of volunteers and generous donations from local people. This RSPCA Week, I want to take the opportunity to thank them.

Last year there were nearly 150,000 complaints of cruelty across England and Wales which shows there is still a real need for the work we do. To find out more about your local RSPCA branch and what you can do to support us, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/whatwedo/whoweare/branches

Jeremy Cooper

CEO RSPCA, Wilberforce Way, Southwater

