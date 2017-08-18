Letter: Angst among the spelling guardians

It is not only misuse of the humble apostrophe (letters, August 10) that causes angst amongst grammar and spelling guardians; these two examples were seen this week in notices in different Horsham shops and, sad person that I am, were added to my collection!
‘Due to health and saftey...’
‘20 per cent off deep cleasing facial...’
The ‘ambulance’s’ picture is from Crawley Hospital.
Peter Hillman
Primrose Copse, Horsham
