Your news: Upcoming guest speakers at Henfield Gardening Club

Henfield Garden Club has announced its timetable of upcoming winter speaker evenings:

- February 7, 7.30pm: English Wines and the running of the vineyard - a talk by a representative from the Bolney Wine Estate

- March 10, 7.30pm: Russell Bowes - Say it with Poison - how poisonous plants have likely played a part in history.

- April 4, 7.30pm: Geoffrey Stonebanks - From the City Courtyard to Seaside Sanctuary - Geoff runs Driftwood in East Sussex and also appears on BBC Radio Sussex.

All Speaker evenings are held at Henfield Village Hall, beginning with coffee at 7pm, with the talk starting at 7.30pm.

The club offers informative talks on all aspects of gardening during the winter months, as well as outings by coach or car in the summer, and an annual plant sale and coffee morning. Members can attend social events in winter and summer, and get quarterly newsletter New Leaf.

For membership enquiries please contact our Membership Secretary, Julia Simpson on 01273 493900.

Contributed by Henfield Garden Club

