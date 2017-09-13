Your news: Springboard Project’s 25th anniversary celebration

Springboard celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a family party at the Human Nature Garden in Horsham Park.

Under the banner ‘Play and Fun for Everyone,’ Springboard supports disabled children and young people from 0-25 years old to enjoy active social opportunities which build independence, increase life skills, as well as enhancing family wellbeing, relationships and resilience.

The charity was founded in 1992 by a group of Horsham parents with disabled children. They experienced a lack of play activities and support for their children out of school time, so they formed their own group which promoted inclusive play for all abilities. Over the last 25 years, the charity has developed its services to provide support across the West Sussex area including Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex, Worthing and Sutton and now operates two inclusive stay and play centres that also welcome families with non-disabled children.

Some of the founder members who attended the event on September 2 said they were incredibly emotional and proud to see just how many families had been supported over the years and to see how much of an asset the charity is to the local community.

Families enjoyed music, entertainment, raffles, picnics and a chance to look back on the organisation’s 25-year history in glorious weather.

Children’s entertainer Tomfoolery – the charity’s patron - compered the event and presented two popular shows.

Hollywood Bowl Crawley provided an inflatable bowling alley, alongside marquees loaned by Harwoods Group which provided space and shade for inclusive fun, activities and play for all ages.

Mark, a young person who uses Springboard’s services said: “I have had a great time, it was brilliant. The music and bowling have been my favourite things.”

Su Parrish, Service Delivery Manager at Springboard said: “We have received such fantastic support from businesses and the local community. To be able to host this event in such a great public space and see such diverse and inclusive attendance shows how we all want to be part of play and fun for everyone.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.