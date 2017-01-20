Your news: Point to Point action at Parham

The Crawley and Horsham Point to Point celebrates 65 years of racing with races and a dog show at Parham on Saturday March 18.

The dog show (£1 entry) will have nine classes from ‘Most Appealing Cross Breed’ to ‘Golden Oldies’. Judges will include leading event rider Tina Cook.

The race card has also been given a considerable boost with Cheltenham Gold Cup sponsors Timico sponsoring the principal race - the Mixed Open, with record prize money on offer, which is a qualifier for a final at the Cheltenham Evening Meeting in May.

Point to Point chairman, Jamie Hawksfield said: “We are very excited and honoured to be chosen to host the only qualifier for this series in the South East, and with the considerable increase in prize

money we hope to attract a quality field.”

With pony racing, a hunt ride, the funfair, trade stands and some new and interesting food stalls, this promises to be an excellent day out for the family, with or without the dog!

Last year online tickets (E-ticketing) were introduced and the prices remain the same for 2017 with a saving of £2 for online purchase. Entry for adults is £13 which includes a racecard – the price on the gate is £15 per head with children under 16 going free. Go to www.parhamptp.co.uk to order and for further information on group rates.

Contributed by Crawley and Horsham Hunt

