Your news: Perfect weather makes this year’s Billingshurst Show a barnstormer

The Billingshurst Show went “Down on the Farm” last Sunday as large crowds enjoyed the farm-themed Carnival Procession and a full programme of activities and attractions at the Recreation Ground in Billingshurst.

Leading the Carnival Procession were Carnival Princess Heidi Sillett with her attendant Amy Wright, followed by flower girls Tulisa-Jane Harris, Pippa Zarins-Funnell and Sophia Oates. BBC Radio Sussex reporter Nicky Patrick was on hand, reporting in to Sylvie Blackmore’s Lunchtime Show, and also to judge the winners of the Carnival Procession.

Her vote went to Billingshurst Brownies and Rainbows, with WAKOOS Centre4Children second, and Dauxwood Pre-School third. Carnival Princess Heidi Sillett then declared the show open.

In the main arena the crowds were served up a double helping of streaky bacon in the form of the show’s very first pig races, interspersed with bouts of medieval mayhem from the Knights of Loxwood and more brute force courtesy of the Scouts and Guides Tug of War. Literally the biggest attraction in the arena however was John Fry’s superb bull, Moonshine. Horsham Bluebelles returned for a display of baton twirling, and VMA Dance from Rudgwick made their welcome debut at the show. Music was provided by the Petworth Band, the Seaford College Jazz Band and Shipwrecked. Other attractions included the ever-popular Fun Dog Show, donkey rides, a climbing wall, Punch and Judy, the Great Billingshurst Bake Off complete with Star Baker, the regular Food and Craft Market and a wide range of slides, rides and stalls.

Paul Starkey from the Billingshurst Show Organising Committee said: “It was another great day and we were delighted with the large turnout. There was plenty for everyone to enjoy, and fortunately the weather was again perfect for the show as we managed to avoid the recent heatwave.

“I’d like to thank our Principal Sponsors Allpower, Coco’s, Cubitt and West, Fat Cow, Fowlers, Harwoods, McVeigh Parker, Mole Country Stores, Optimise and Slinfold Golf and Country Club, for their support in helping us stage the show.

“Thanks also to everyone who helped bring the show together on the day and in the days and weeks beforehand when all the planning takes place. A special thanks also to Nicky Patrick from BBC Radio Sussex for coming along and being such a great judge for us, we really appreciated it. As well as providing a fun day out for everyone, the show is an important fundraising event, and we’re expecting to have raised around £10,000 for local Scouts and Guides and Rotary charities. Now we look forward to next year’s show on Sunday June 24 2018!”

Pictures courtesy of Paul Starkey

