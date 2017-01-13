Your news: New venue for Macular Society’s meetings

A Horsham based support group for people with macular disease has moved the location of its meetings.

The Macular Society Horsham Support Group is a group of people with sight problems who meet monthly for friendship and the sharing of information.

The self-help support group is run by people with macular disease for people with macular disease, and offers practical and emotional support.

The group’s next meeting will be held in the Unitarian Church Hall, opposite the bus station, on Monday, January 16. The meeting will take place at 10am.

New members and their friends are always welcome at the meetings.

Maggie Rayner of The Macular Society Horsham Support Group said: “It is sometimes difficult to keep those with sight loss informed of local matter, and I am hoping readers will pass on this information to anyone with a Macular sight loss.”

The Macular Society is celebrating its 30th anniversary year in 2017. Since the Society was formed by a small group of patients and eye consultants 30 years ago, it has helped hundreds of thousands of people living with macular conditions and invested millions of pounds in medical research.

To find out more about the Macular Society, visit the website at www.macularsociety.org

