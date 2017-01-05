Your news: Nativity comes alive in town centre

Donkeys, sheep and characters from the Christmas Story enabled residents and visitors alike to enjoy last Saturday’s Nativity Trail and Christmas Carfax Bandstand entertainment arranged by Horsham Churches Together.

Children and families were thrilled to take part in the Family Nativity Trail and enjoyed meeting Mary and Joseph at the Bishopric General Market, along with real donkeys, shepherds with real sheep and angels in The Forum, wise men in the Carfax Amphitheatre and having their photo taken at a ‘Pier-style’ Nativity Scene in Market Square.

Horsham Churches Together Christmas Musical Nativity event in Horsham town centre. Children entertained by Little Notes - picture courtesy of Anita Momot anitamomot.co.uk

Children clutched their very own fresh retelling of the Christmas story – a mini book called “The Well Good News of Christmas” – and red, white and green ‘Happy Birthday Jesus’ balloons.

The area around the Carfax Bandstand was packed as children were captivated by the Children’s Musical Nativity directed by Mark and Lou Bradbury of Little Notes.

Mary and Joseph arrived with two donkeys from East Clayton Farm and found that there was ‘no room at the inn’ as they trailed around four market stalls, only to be turned away on their journey around Bethlehem.

It was great fun to watch the ‘pantomime’ camel arrive and join other Christmas story characters at the Nativity scene in front of the Carfax Bandstand.

Horsham Churches Together Christmas Event and family nativity trail. Pic Steve Robards SR1637009 SUS-161219-114352001

Everyone took part in the singing and actions and had lots of fun.

The afternoon concluded with the traditional Town Carol Service with the joyful carols being accompanied by the Salvation Army Band.

Deacon Tom Murray, moderator of Horsham Churches Together said: “It was great, once again, to see Christians of all the churches in Horsham coming together and a privilege to experience and be involved with the Christmas Event which helped to bring a deeper understanding of the true meaning of Christmas – the birth of Jesus Christ.”

Horsham Churches Together is very grateful to the almost 100 volunteers who took part in the Christmas Event, along with partners who supported the event: Horsham District Council, Horsham Matters, Little Notes, East Clayton Farm, Mr and Mrs Harwood of Fay Cottage Farm, Faygate, Coden Events (Horsham General Market), Food Rocks (Horsham Markets), High Gain Event Services.

Horsham Churches Together Christmas Musical Nativity event in Horsham town centre - picture courtesy of Anita Momot anitamomot.co.uk

If you would like to find out more about Christmas Services and Events at any of Horsham and District’s 32 churches, please look at the website horshamct.org.uk and click on ‘churches’ to find out more.

Alternatively, contact Rosemary Couchman, Horsham Churches Together Development Co-ordinator Rosemary.Couchman@HorshamCT.org.uk

Contributed by Horsham Churches Together

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Horsham Churches Together Christmas Event and family nativity trail. . Pic Steve Robards SR1637059 SUS-161219-114335001

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Horsham Churches Together Christmas Event and family nativity trail. Nathan Botes with his nativity passport, Pic Steve Robards SR1637026 SUS-161219-114521001

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.