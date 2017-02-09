Your news: Inspirational 90 year old is still working out at the gym

An inspirational gym goer, who is still exercising at his favourite gym, turned 90 last week.

Tony Baverstock, from Partridge Green, heads up to Bodywise Gym and Studios in Warnham twice a week to maintain his strength, cardiovascular and respiratory fitness, and mobility.

“I suppose I’m a lifelong gym goer,” he said. “I come back because I enjoy coming here - 30 or 40 years I’ve been coming to this gym.

“I came here originally when they had classes in the Autumn, for getting fit for skiing. I got into a routine of doing that, and sort of carried on.

“It’s very convenient, and I’ve got into a habit of coming here, and I enjoy it. It’s an extremely well run establishment, and they’re encouraging, which is nice.

“The place seems to have been through various deaths and reincarnations, and it’s at the peak of its promise at the moment. It’s a very nice place to come to - it always looks very nice and clean and pleasant here.”

Gym manager Mitzi Sanderson said she has known Tony for around two years now.

She added that, apart from the obvious benefits of keeping Tony fit and mobile, the gym has a social aspect, which is nice for him and for the members who have come to recognise him.

“He always gets everybody saying ‘hello’,” she said.

“It’s just that he’s an inspiration. Some of the members, if they turn round and say ‘I can’t do this’, we can say ‘Well, Tony’s 90, and he can do it.’

“A lot of people think the gym is for young people, so it’s nice for people to see Tony in his prime.”

