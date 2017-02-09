Your news: Horsham team face the ups and downs of off-road biking

A cyclist from Horsham was the first to sign up for a new charity off-road cycling event in support of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Hit the Downs MTB will test riders with challenging climbs and rapid downhill descents, with two different routes – 20 and 40 miles – enabling cyclists of different experience-levels to take part.

Neil Powney from Private Wealth Mortgages in Horsham was the first person to pledge his support and sign up for the event. Since then he has managed to persuade several colleagues and their partners to join him, either for the 20 or 40 mile route, or on the day as event volunteers.

Neil Powney said: “I made a New Year’s resolution to get more active in 2017, and one of our company goals at Private Wealth Mortgages is to get more involved with fundraising for local charities, so when I spotted the Hit the Downs MTB event it seemed the perfect opportunity. I enjoy cycling but my bike has spent a lot of time in the shed in recent years so raising money for such a worthwhile cause will motivate me to get out and use it. We’ve recently discovered that Chestnut Tree House need to raise £6,850 per day to provide all their specialist care, and we’d love to be able to contribute to that.

“Since registering on January 3, I’ve managed to persuade a few people to join me, including my Director, Salli Anstey and her partner – both keen cyclists, as well as her PA, Emma Filby – a self-confessed mountain bike novice. Some will be cycling the 40-mile route like me, others have signed up for 20 miles, and some are planning to volunteer to help out at the event. It really is a team effort and we’re going to be doing our best to raise as much money as we can for Chestnut Tree House.”

Registration for Hit the Downs MTB is £33 per person and closes on Monday 24 April.

For more information visit http://www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/events/hit-downs-mtb/ or call the Fundraising Team on 01903 871849.

