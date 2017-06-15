Your news: Fantastic day at Ingfield Manor School’s Grand Summer Fete

Two Paralympians and former pupils helped make The Friends of Ingfield’s fete a success on Sunday (11 June).

Abbie Hunnisett opened the fete. She is a Rio 2016 Paralympian, and represented Great Britain at the F32 Club Throw.

Abbie said: “I am very proud to have been asked to open the fete this year, as Ingfield has a special place in my heart.”

She added: “You may not all know, but I am currently working hard towards representing Great Britain in the World Paraathletics Championships in London in July.

She introduced the start of the afternoon by Holy Trinity School Orchestra, from Crawley.

They were followed by a martial arts demonstration by students at Rikkyo School, and then a performance by the ever-popular Horsham Bluebelles.

The performances will be rounded off by Euphoria Steel band, which is the only ‘pan-round-neck’ band south of the Thames, and is based in Brighton.

An extra attraction this year was a demonstration and opportunity to have a go at Boccia with Dan Bentley, a double medal winning Paralympian.

He was a Boccia Team Paralympic Gold Medal Winner in Beijing 2008, and a Boccia Team Paralympic Bronze Medal Winner in London 2012.

Both Abbie and Dan were pupils at the school up to the age of 11 when Ingfield was simply a primary school. The school now takes students up to age 19.

Dan said: “I’m happy to do anything to support the school. My time here has made such a difference to my life.”

Once again a big attraction was the unique and popular 10¼” gauge steam railway, Ingfield Light Railway, which is open to the public especially on fete day.

Families enjoyed a massive bouncy castle and fun fair attractions, trampolines, face painting, stalls, sideshows, and refreshments.

Mr Don Newport, chairman of the Friends of Ingfield, said: “It was an enjoyable afternoon for all. The result of takings of over £12,000 is a huge result, smashing our figure for last year. More people came, and drank more beer than in recent years, and the candy floss machine exploded!”

Hazel Darby, principal, said: “Once again a great afternoon. The Friends and everyone who volunteers put a huge amount of work into making the fete a success. We are very grateful for the essential funds that they raise; we would not be Ingfield without them.”

Ingfield Manor School is a day and weekly boarding school for primary and secondary aged pupils with cerebral palsy or similar. It has a unique place in the development of Conductive Education in this country. The School for Parents works with children aged 0 to 5 and their families.

The Friends of Ingfield is a small voluntary group of local people dedicated to supporting the work of the School and School for Parents. The fete is their main event of the year.

