Your news: Eye photography challenge raises more than £1,000 for Mind charity

A charity supporter from Southwater has raised more than £1,000 for mental health charity Mind thanks to a unique challenge.

Danni Tresadern, 31, knows the importance of Mind’s work as her father, Tony Cooper, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and dementia with Lewy Bodies in 2013. She says the charity provided their family with vital support in difficult times. She devised a social media challenge, asking people to post a photo of their eyes on social media, and make a donation to Mind.

SUS-170504-120656001

On March 9, Danni and a team of friends and supporters borrowed a room at Bill’s Restaurant in Horsham, providing an eye makeup and photography studio to help people get creative with their photos.

St John’s The Evangelist Church, Springfield Road, Horsham, kindly hosted a second event on May 30, with cake, tea, coffee, and a raffle.

“We had another fabulous event,” said Danni, “and in total we’ve raised just over £1,000 which I’m thrilled about.

“Our raffle helped a tremendous amount and I’d like to thank all the local businesses that donated prizes too: Wakefield Jewellers; Beauty Secrets; Fleurs; Mungo’s Bar; Happyscamps; Fishers Farm; Tesco Express; Digits; Studio 52; Tropic; The Anchor; The Bear; Malt Shovel; Cheryl Zimmermann Photography; Skin & Tonic; Little Heritage Art; and Durrant Removals.”

Mind's Eye Challenge. Photo by Cheryl Zimmermann

They also received a good luck message from Horsham MP Jeremy Quin.

“Our lovely team of makeup artists: Emma Coomber, Lisa Welch, Jessica Hurley, Emma Beckitt, and Martine Goodliffe were on hand to do beautiful make up and face painting,” Danni added. “Plus our photographer Cheryl Zimmermann took the gorgeous photos of everyone.

“From this idea, event and concept I have now set up my own blog called the ‘Untidy Mind’ which is an insight into my story and journey on supporting and educating those around mental health.

The blog is at: http://www.untidymind.co.uk/

SUS-170504-120708001

To contribute to the Mind’s Eye Challenge, visit: http://www.mindseyechallenge.com/ or: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=DanniTresadern

All photos courtesy of Cheryl Zimmermann.

