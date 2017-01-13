Your news: Dresses and accessories at Millais’ Preloved Prom Sale

After a successful Preloved Prom Sale in March 2016, Millais School’s PTA are again offering the opportunity to buy and sell Prom dresses and accessories on Saturday, February 4.

Ruth Dean of the PTA said: “We had an excellent response to our first ever Preloved Prom Sale last year and it was very rewarding to know we had helped a number of the girls find a dress or accessories that suited their personal budget.”

Millais PTA is encouraging previous students and other Horsham residents to bring their own Prom dress and accessories along for the day and allow them to try and sell it on their behalf. If a dress is sold the seller receives most of the sale price, with 15 per cent going to the school.

Ruth said: “We hope that this will not only help some students purchase their prom essentials at a more affordable price but also to give those interested in selling their dresses and accessories access to a captive audience.”

The sale itself will be held at Millais School on Saturday February 4 from 12.30pm to 3pm.

Anyone interested in selling their Prom dress should contact Millais PTA for a sellers pack on 07780 676879 or email prelovedpromsales@gmail.com

Contributed by Millais School

