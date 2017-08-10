Your news: Delight at vital funds raised by local choir

A charity which provides specialist dementia care has received £1,257.23 thanks to a fundraising concert by a local choir.

Choir founder Rachel Musgrove told the County Times: “Our daytime choir, Horsham Harmony, is really incredibly proud to have raised a whopping £1257.23 for the Admiral Nurses.

“It was our choir’s very first proper concert ever – we only formed last year. We flagged it up as a free event and took donations for afternoon tea.

“Local Horsham girl and Glyndebourne Youth Opera singer Bethany Lickiss, an up and coming soprano, did a couple of solos.

“The charity was the idea of one of our tenors, Jim Tester, who is going through the tremendous pain of caring for his wife, Helen, who is suffering from dementia.

“As Horsham Harmony is a daytime choir it attracts retirees and carers and is a lifeline for many people struggling in their latter years with difficult health situations.

“It’s also a very good quality community choir. Jim says that the Admiral Nurses have been a godsend to him.”

Rachel said Jim had summed it up in a message to her: “What a journey to this point where there is so much to be gained with singing in such a splendid choir with so much camaraderie and support. Long may it continue.

“I hope that with the combined efforts of the choir and all the supporters in producing the concert, the Admiral Nurses will obtain a higher profile in our great community of Horsham.”

Horsham Harmony singers meet on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 12.30pm at St Mary’s Church Rooms in The Causeway, Horsham.

Their new term starts on September 6. For more details, email rachel@horshamharmony.co.uk, or phone Rachel on 01483 565554.

Rachel said: “From my own point of view, Horsham Harmony has turned out to be such a special choir that I have decided to start another one up along the same lines.”

See http://www.horshamharmony.co.uk/ for further information.

For more information about the Admiral Nurses, visit: https://www.dementiauk.org/get-support/

