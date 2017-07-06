Your news: Cyclist to mark 50th year, in Provence

A cyclist from Slinfold has taken on a string of charity fundraising challenges, in England, France, and Germany.

John Willcox told the County Times that he decided to take on four major challenges to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

John Willcox

The first one - the Brighton Marathon - is already out of the way, while the Berlin Marathon and the London to Surrey 100mile bike ride are both some way off.

In the meantime, challenge number two will see him take on Mont-Ventoux, by all three ascents, on his 50th birthday.

He explains: “Many years ago on holiday in France I was on top on Mont-Ventoux, ‘The Giant of Provence’, an iconic mountain often used as a summit finish stage of the Tour de France.

“We came across a memorial to Tom Simpson one of Great Britain’s most successful and entertaining pro tour cyclists who sadly died on Ventoux during the 13th stage of the 1967 Tour de France.

“I was moved to discover that he died the very day I was born, 13th July 1967.

“From that day, and since becoming a keen cyclist, I have harboured a desire to ride Ventoux in his memory.

“But not just that, on my 50th birthday I will attempt to join the Club des Cingles du Mont-Ventoux and ride all three ascents in one day, 85 miles and 14,426 feet of ascending. I am, to put it mildly, a little nervous, it will be hot and the Mistral can be raging.

“So firstly, a big thank you to everyone who has so generously sponsored me so far, to everyone else, I’m up for this challenge and I hope you can dig deep and sponsor me whatever you can spare in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.”

You can sponsor John at: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=JohnWillcox

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.