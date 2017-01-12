Your news: Christ’s Hospital art trip to NYC

An art trip to New York which took place just before Christmas for Year 13 pupils at Christ’s Hospital, Horsham, was a great success.

Fifty-five pupils who study Art, History of Art, Philosophy or Design Technology experienced a sensory overload of art, culture, food and sights in just six days.

Paul Deller, Head of Art, who organised the visit said: “They saw fantastic exhibitions everywhere they went.

“Just some of the highlights were a retrospective of Francis Picabia, Nan Goldin’s slide show and wonders from the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art, Agnes Martin’s minimalist paintings and Sun Yuan and Peng Yu’s menacing, automated robot at the Guggenheim.

“At the New Museum, they saw Pippilotti Rist’s immersive videos and at the Whitney Museum of American Art, a retrospective of Cuban artist Carmen Herrera along with a whole series of amazing artworks from their collection on the theme of Human Interest, including Urs Fischer’s eight foot wax candle/portrait of fellow artist Julian Schnabel.

“The students also visited the independent galleries in SoHo and Chelsea where they saw Walter di Maria’s ‘Earth Room’, Andrea Gursky’s monumental photographs and Ai Weiwei’s bronze casts of trees.

“In addition they visited Grand Central Station, the Rockefeller (during the day) and Empire State (at night), Central Park, the Natural History museum, the High Line and the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

“They also found the time to take a cruise to the Statue of Liberty and see the Brooklyn Nets play the LA Lakers.

“Around all these events, they explored Times Square, SoHo and Lower East Side as well as Fifth Avenue.

“They had an excellent time and were very good company and although tired when they returned home, hopefully, their memories of the trip will stay with them for many years to come.”

Contributed by Christ’s Hospital School

