Your news: Capel Military Vehicle Show returns in July

Tanks, helicopters, and live battle re-enactments are among the attractions at this year’s Capel Military Vehicle Show.

Organisers are expecting five military helicopters including - subject to operational commitments - an RAF Chinook and one civilian helicopter, which will be taking people for flights over the show site.

Capel Military Vehicle Show press preview day. Pic Steve Robards SR1712374 SUS-170206-180722001

In all, there will be around 400 vehicles present. Despite the obvious military theme, organisers have always set out to provide a safe, family-friendly event, as well as raising money for armed forces charities.

Re-enactors, taking on the roles of German, Russian, USA and British troops will stage two battles per day with live firing tanks and small arms.

REME will demonstrate how they recover a heavy vehicle under battlefield conditions, while military caterers will show how they work under fire.

There will be food, a licensed bar, and period music and dancing with a group called The Dolly Mixtures who will be performing at the evening entertainment.

Capel Military Vehicle Show press preview day. Pic Steve Robards SR1712386 SUS-170206-180734001

A team from St Francis Ladies RFC based in Crawley, will run a tombola and coconut shy are to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis trust and St Catherine’s Hospice.

Team member Helen Finnerty told the County Times that on Sunday

they plan to pull a World War II GMC lorry, laden with re-enactors and towing anti-aircraft guns - total weight seven or eight tons - for 100m.

They are raising money to support decorated RAF hero Anna Irwin, who is now fighting her own battle against lung cancer. Anna is trying to raise money to get to Spain for alternative cancer treatment, but also to raise money for the Royal Marsden Hospital and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Capel Military Vehicle Show press preview day. Pic Steve Robards SR1712368 SUS-170206-180710001

Support them at: https://www.gofundme.com/st-francis-ladies-rfc-support-anna

Ahead of the show, there will be promotional days in Dorking Town Centre on Saturday June 17, The Carfax in Horsham on Saturday June 24 and on Forces’ Day, also in the Carfax, on Sunday June 25.

- The show will be held at Aldhurst Farm, Temple Lane, Capel, Surrey, on July 1 and 2. Adults: £6, Children, OAPs and Veterans: £3, Family Ticket (2 Adults, 2 Children): £15.

For more information visit: https://www.capel-military-vehicle-show.com/

Capel Military Vehicle Show organisers at the press preview day. Pic Steve Robards SR1712356 SUS-170206-180634001

