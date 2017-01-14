Your news: Calling all pancake flippers...

Have fun, support charities and promote your organisation’s role in the local community.

All local Horsham businesses, charities and other organisations are invited to enter teams (preferably in fancy dress) to compete in the ninth annual Horsham Charity Pancake Race to be held in the Carfax at lunchtime on Tuesday, February 21. (Half term Tuesday, rather than Shrove Tuesday.)

Rotary Club of Horsham's annual community pancake race hosted by Dave Benson Phillips. Sainsbury team. Pic Steve Robards SR1604880 SUS-160216-150539001

The Horsham Pancake Races are always run during half term so that families can come and enjoy the entertainment, thus creating larger crowds and a brilliant atmosphere.

The event is once again organised by The Rotary Club of Horsham in partnership with Horsham District Council and is aimed at raising money for local charities that are nominated by the competitors.

The main sponsor for this year’s event is once again locally based highway maintenance company, Ringway, who will organise the race course and signage, as well as sponsoring the Mascot Race prizes.

Sainsbury’s will be supplying the pancakes as well as sponsoring the main trophy, with other trophies being sponsored by Waitrose, the Non-Stop Party Shop, Rawlison Butler, South East Hearing Centres and Horsham Rotary Club.

Rotary Club of Horsham's annual community pancake race hosted by Dave Benson Phillips. Cagney team. Pic Steve Robards SR1604893 SUS-160216-150550001

The call is going out for businesses and organisations to get together a team of four who can enter the 80 metre relay race, using their own frying pan and non-slip shoes.

The course is designed to encourage a sensible mix of skill and speed.

There will be cups and prizes awarded to the winners on the day, including one for the Best Team Fancy Dress, one for the Best Over 40’s Team, one for the Winning Charity Team, one for the Best Individual Fancy Dress, one for the Best Flipper and one for the overall Winning Team.

Last year’s overall winners were Bluecoat Sports, who picked up the prestigious Sainsbury’s Cup.

Rotary Club of Horsham's annual community pancake race hosted by Dave Benson Phillips. Busy Bees . Pic Steve Robards SR1604911 SUS-160216-154143001

The St Catherine’s Hospice Team won the Rotary Shield for the winning charity, and the Best Fancy Dress Prize, presented by the Non Stop Party Shop, was won by the CAGNE Team (Campaign Against Gatwick Noise Emissions).

The South East Hearing Centre retained (again) the Waitrose Trophy for the Best Over-40s Team and Katie Peckham of Bluecoat Sports was crowned Best Flipper and took home the Rawlison Butler Trophy. The South East Hearing Centre Trophy for the best Individual Fancy Dress went to Isobel Harp from the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity for being a Ghostbuster for a day.

Action Medical Research, Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, CoCo’s Foundation and St Catherine’s Hospice all received monies from the event.

As well as the amazing pancake races, a splendid medley of colourful mascots from far and wide will compete in Egg and Spoon Races for the Ringway Cup.

Rotary Club of Horsham's annual community pancake race hosted by Dave Benson Phillips. Samaritan Caroline Thomas. Pic Steve Robards SR1604935 SUS-160216-152641001

Last year’s race was won by Horsham’s very own ‘Howie the Hornet’ who beat, amongst others, Nando’s Chicken and Horsham District Council’s Ringo the Dragon.

Entry forms and further information can be obtained by emailing horshamrotary@btconnect.com

The final date for entries is Friday February 10 and they will be accepted on a strictly first come, first served basis.

Contributed by the Rotary Club of Horsham

