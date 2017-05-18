‘You have to laugh really’ ... Resident’s picture protests over pavement improvement

Cracks are beginning to show in the £5m programme to resurface the county’s pavements, according to residents.

West Sussex County Council is currently undertaking an Even Better Pavements scheme to resurface a number of pathways over the next two years.

St Leonards pavement.Photo by Pete Lambert

But Horsham resident Pete Lambert has raised concerns over works carried out in St Leonards Road.

He took a photo of the newly laid surface which shows part of the pavement, which he said was covered by vegetation, had not been resurfaced and cracks were beginning to appear in the new asphalt.

In response, West Sussex County Council said there had been an ‘oversight’ and it would be fixing the issue ‘as soon as it could’.

A council spokesman said: “There was an oversight with the original scheme.

“Parents from the school subsequently asked us if we could sort it due to restricted footway width.

“We have cut back the vegetation and the microasphalt contractor will be returning to surface the now exposed section as soon as they can.”

Mr Lambert had complained: ‘’Weeds are already growing through the new surface so I question the lifespan of the product.

“You have to laugh really as the ironic thing is that all residents were sent a letter prior to the work being carried out to ensure that all hedges and shrubs were cut back so that the contractors could get to the pavement to complete the work. It’s a shame they didn’t take their own advice.

“More money will now have to be spent either by the council or contractor to rectify. It will be interesting to see how long the new surface lasts.”

