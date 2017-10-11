Yoga and Wellbeing Launch event for new studio

Horsham’s newest purpose built Yoga and Wellbeing studio has been officially opened by Horsham’s MP Jeremy Quin.

Iriness, situated on Victoria Street, opened as the only dedicated Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga studio and centre of holistic therapies in the district.

The launch event gave people the opportunity to explore the facilities and experience complimentary yoga and alternative therapy sessions including massages, reflexology, and aromatherapy. For more information about Iriness Yoga and Wellbeing visit https://iriness.com