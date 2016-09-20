Xtreme test for challenge competitors

On Sunday, September 4, Lodge Hill Centre, near Pulborough, held their biannual Xtreme Challenge at their 32-acre site in the heart of the South Downs National Park.

This fun and testing race event was held to raise funds to continue the incredible support and assistance that Lodge Hill provides for young and disabled people.

More than 60 competitors of all ages and abilities took part and chose whether to take part in either a 5k or 10k, or the gruelling 20k race.

This challenging course consisted of various man-made and natural obstacles including chilling mud pits, flooded underground tunnels, a low ropes course and steep and unforgiving hills.

This family-orientated day was an incredibly enjoyable experience for all who were involved and all spectators were welcome to walk around the site to offer their encouragement and support.

For those who preferred to watch, tea, coffee and bacon sandwiches were on hand throughout the day.

Every competitor went home with a medal and a sense of pride at completing this gruelling yet thrilling course.

A huge thank you goes to all the competitors as well as competitors from Harwoods in Pulborough for their excellent turn out and support.

The winners in each event were:

n 5k Mens – Harry Nye.

n 5k Ladies – Natalie Green.

n 10k Mens – Sean Scutt.

n 10k Ladies – Eveleigh McCarthy.

n 20k Mens – Duncan Bennett.

n 20k Ladies – Rebecca Gattenesi.

The next new-and-improved Xtreme Challenge at Lodge Hill will be held on April 2.

Contact Niall on 01798 831411 or email: events@lodgehill.org.uk for more information.